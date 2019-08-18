|
CECILIA ELIADES Cecilia Eliades, 73, homemaker of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born December 28, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, and had been a Las Vegas resident for more than 25 years. Survivors include her husband, of 43 years, George; sons, Harry (Vanessa) Eliades and Michael (Karen) Eliades; stepdaughter, Ann Pellegrino; grandchildren, Sebastian, Michael and Ellie; step- grandchildren, Samantha and Christopher. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Palm Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Our Lady of Wisdom Byzantine Catholic Church, 2120 Lindell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Entombment Palm Valley View Cemetery.