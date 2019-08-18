Home

Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Wisdom Byzantine Catholic Church
2120 Lindell Rd.,
Las Vegas,, NV
More Obituaries for CECILIA ELIADES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECILIA ELIADES


1945 - 2019
CECILIA ELIADES Cecilia Eliades, 73, homemaker of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born December 28, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, and had been a Las Vegas resident for more than 25 years. Survivors include her husband, of 43 years, George; sons, Harry (Vanessa) Eliades and Michael (Karen) Eliades; stepdaughter, Ann Pellegrino; grandchildren, Sebastian, Michael and Ellie; step- grandchildren, Samantha and Christopher. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Palm Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Our Lady of Wisdom Byzantine Catholic Church, 2120 Lindell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Entombment Palm Valley View Cemetery.
Remember
