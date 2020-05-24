CELESTE "SALLY" RUA June 17, 1923 May 11, 2020 Celeste "Sally" Rua, 96 years old, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Boulder City Hospital Long Term Care Unit of natural causes. Sally was born in New Bedford, MA on June 17, 1923. In 1959, she moved to Boulder City, NV, with her husband, Tony; daughter, Cynthia; and son, Mark Anthony. Over the years, she worked as a clerk in Boulder City at Nevada Drug Store for Mr. Opatt, Desert Sands Pottery and at the Hoover Dam souvenir shop for Kae Pohe. While working at the pottery shop, she was instrumental in obtaining the first package liquor license for the owner, Ardith Meirs. Sally was very active in Saint Andrews Catholic Church. She served as President of the Altar Society for many years. She was very active at the Boulder City Senior Center where she went nearly everyday to spend time with her many beloved friends. Sally was very dedicated to her family and was loved by all. She enjoyed life to the fullest and often went to Railroad Pass Casino with her husband. One of her proudest moments was when she graduated from a Portuguese High School in New Bedford in 1941, where she learned to read, write and speak Portuguese. Her husband, Tony, passed in 2004. Sally's first child, a daughter, passed at birth. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia; her son, Mark Anthony (Jeannene Jensen); her sister, Mary; and her nieces; Donna, Carol and Renee (Rick) from Staten Island; and her nephews, Bill, and Dennis from New Bedford, MA; Barry (Cherreese) from Honolulu; and Rick (Priscilla), David (Karen), and Rick (Rachel) from California; and their numerous children. She was predeceased by her four brothers: Camy, Julio, Roxy, and Ricky. The family would like to thank the staff at Lake View Terrace Assisted Living where Sally lived for four years, and the Boulder City Hospital Long Term Care Unit where she lived for three years, and special thanks to Dr. Jorgenson, her physician and the director of the unit. Service was held at the Palm Mortuary in Henderson and Sally was laid to rest at the Palm Mortuary in Boulder City next to her husband Tony. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.