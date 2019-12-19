Home

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4040 East Wyoming
View Map
CHARDONNAY A. ADAMS-AMBRE Chardonnay A. Adams-Ambre 24, a lifelong resident of Fabulous Las Vegas, transitioned Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born Saturday, April 29, 1995, the daughter of Scherrie Adams-Ambre and Glenn Allen, Sr. She is a 2013 graduate of Variety School. Chardonnay volunteered with Give me A Break, Inc., AmeriFace and Lutheran Social Services. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A super fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Denver Broncos, Vegas Golden Knights and the UFC. She is survived by her parents; siblings Brian, Tiffany, Vencient-Michael, Christopher, Glenn Jr., Anthony, and Courtenay; paternal grandmother Alvenia Allen, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services for Chardonnay will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Dec. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4040 East Wyoming, LV, NV 89104.
