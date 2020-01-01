|
CHARLENE ROBERTS Charlene Faye Roberts was born January 17, 1949 in Modesto, CA to Illean and Charles Petersen. She graduated high school in 1967 and met and married SSgt Thomas Roberts in 1969. They had a daughter named Tamara and were married 50 years. Charlene worked in gaming and then the apartment rental business. She was a 50-year resident of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Her valiant fight with cancer and COPD ended early Christmas moring in the arms of her loving husband. There will be no services.