Charles Alan Treadwell
1947 - 2020
Charles Treadwell passed away on Nov 25, 2020. "Charlie" had a strong spirit that was protective, loving, and passionate. He had a creative mind, was witty, and was considered by others to be "wicked smart." His siblings recall him as a "handful" but also that he was protective, kind, quick to tell them that he was proud of them, and that he always kept his word. He had a love of cars and was always seen with his head underneath the hood of a car, whether his own or the neighbor's. He steered himself into his life-long career of building custom cars, as well as drag racing whenever possible. Outside of his work, he loved camping, fishing, and road trips. Like the cars he built and raced, he lived "fast and furious" doing what he loved. Services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, 2:00 MST, at Kaysville City Cemetery, Kaysville, Utah,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
Kaysville City Cemetery
