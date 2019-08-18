Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
For more information about
Charles Allison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shadow Hills Church
7811 Vegas Dr.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Allison


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Chuck" Allison Obituary
Charles L. Allison, 83, of Las Vegas passed away August 11 at home surrounded by his family. Born May 31, 1936 in Haw River, NC to Bertha and Charles Allison, he was the youngest of 11 children. Chuck made Las Vegas his home after serving in the Air Force at Nellis AFB. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and a cherished friend. Chuck was a Teamster, lifetime member of B.P.O.E. (Elks), and had a passion for racing which he passed on to his sons. Chuck also loved traveling, camping and classic cars. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Zoe, and children John, Mark "Buddy", Donovan, and Brandie Wright; and grandchildren Kelly, Chad, Heaven and Lillian. Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Shadow Hills Church, 7811 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV, 89128,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now