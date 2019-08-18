|
|
Charles L. Allison, 83, of Las Vegas passed away August 11 at home surrounded by his family. Born May 31, 1936 in Haw River, NC to Bertha and Charles Allison, he was the youngest of 11 children. Chuck made Las Vegas his home after serving in the Air Force at Nellis AFB. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and a cherished friend. Chuck was a Teamster, lifetime member of B.P.O.E. (Elks), and had a passion for racing which he passed on to his sons. Chuck also loved traveling, camping and classic cars. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Zoe, and children John, Mark "Buddy", Donovan, and Brandie Wright; and grandchildren Kelly, Chad, Heaven and Lillian. Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Shadow Hills Church, 7811 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV, 89128,