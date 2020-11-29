CHARLES ARNE CLINE Charles (Chuck) Arne Cline passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. He was born on September 22nd, 1945. He grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota with his parents Arne and Marie Cline, and older sister Gwendolyn (Gwen) (Cline) Boonstra. He is survived by his wife, Rosalind (Ros) of 52 years and three sons: Justin Charles, wife Puujee, Bradley James, wife Tina, and Andrew Arne. Six Grandchildren include Alexis, Sydney, Natasha, Whitney, Hudson, and Jackson. Chuck is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews in the U.S and Australia, along with many other relatives in both countries. After graduating high school, Chuck served four years in the United States Navy, and was Honorably Discharged in 1964. Following this, he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Minnesota. After graduation in 1972, Chuck, Ros and their first-born son left Minnesota for Southern Nevada, where Chuck began working for State Welfare, later transferring to Parole and Probation, both with the State of Nevada. During this time, he earned a Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of Nevada (UNLV). He ultimately completed 20 years of service in law enforcement with Parole and Probation, rising to the position of Deputy Chief, and later District Administrator for Las Vegas, before retiring for the first time. After this first retirement, he accepted a position with MGM Corporate Security as an Investigator, which he enjoyed until retiring for the second time in 2017. Services are pending due to the Pandemic.





