Charles (Chuck) Coutteau, age 83, passed away 17 March 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Darlene of 62 years; sons Chuck (wife Harlene); Bob (wife Shari); and Rick (wife Vicki). He is also survived by his grandchildren Adam (wife Brooke); Nathan, Stevie; C.G.; Heather (husband Ian), Charlene; and great granddaughter Saylor Rae. Lastly, he is survived by his older brother Steen (sister-in-law Nancy); younger sister Carol (brother-in-law Chuck); and many nieces and nephews. Chuck is a USMC (Marine) Veteran (Semper Fi), serving his country in that capacity from 1953 through 1961. After his time in the Service, he worked as a Railroad Engineer for both the Rock Island Lines and the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring August 1998. Chuck enjoyed many activities ranging from golf to racquetball, to enjoying intimate time with family and friends. Chuck was always ready with a friendly smile and wave, rendering a good yarn or joke and passing out Werthers hard candy to those he might meet along his walks within the Los Prados Community and Golf Course. Private services are pending. Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery