Born 1/1/44 to Matthew and Eileen Doyel. Resident of Las Vegas and former pastor of Twin Lakes Baptist Church died July 3, 2020. David graduated from Boulder City High in 1962, graduated from CBC with his BA in 1968 and completed Seminary at Southern Baptist Seminary in TX. In 1969 he pastored the First Baptist Church of Gage, OK. Then, in 1972 he became the pastor at First Southern Baptist Church in Dodge City, KS. After 13 years he then became the pastor of Twin Lakes Baptist Church in Las Vegas, NV. During which he helped plant First Baptist Church of the Lakes. He retired from ministry in 1994 and continued to own a Barber shop until 2017.



David Doyel was preceded in death by his parents, brother James, and son Nathanial. He is survived by brothers, Bill and Joe and five children; Nataysha, Eustasha, Anastasia, David, and Micah as well as nine grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 2pm, at First Baptist Church of the Lakes, 9125 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV, 89117,



