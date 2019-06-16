CHARLES EATON Charles J. Eaton, 69, loving husband and father, passed away Friday, June 7 2019. Charles "Chuck" or "Lizard" Eaton was born February 15, 1950 to Charles and Carrie (Antonelli) Eaton in Medina, OH. Chuck was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. After serving his time, he continued on as a journeyman for Cleveland Plain Dealer and The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Chuck will always be remembered as a man with a great sense of humor and a big heart who was very kind and loving. He fiercely loved his family and friends, cooking great meals, and playing poker. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles; and his mother, Carrie. He is survived by his wife, Robin; his brother, Nick; his five children, Sarah, Chuckie, Reachel, Sarah, and Cami; his eight grandchildren, Andrea, Emily, Zack, Hailee, Kyleigh, Michael, Madison and Peytan; and several friends. A celebration of life was previously held. Family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a GoFund Me account in honor of his memory "Chucks Memorial." Read More Listen to Obituary