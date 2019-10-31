|
CHARLES FEDDERSEN Charles Emil Feddersen, 86, of Henderson, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019, with his wife and loving family by his side. He was born October 31, 1932 in Akron, OH, the son of the late Astrid and Emil Feddersen. He is survived by his wife, Martha Feddersen; two daughters, Susan Elaine Riley (Lawrence) of Powell, OH and Arlene Carol Feddersen of Dublin, OH; two stepchildren, John Whitney Francis (Hillery) of Henderson and Laura Adin Collver (Nathan) of Stanwood, WA; and three adoring grandchildren, Nathan Charles Riley, Allyssa Elaine Riley and Ezekiel Orion Collver. He attended the Cuyahoga Schools, received a BS in Civil Engineering from Case Institute of Technology and earned a Masters' Degree in Mathematics from Vanderbilt University. He was a very proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for two years (1955-1956) in Germany defending their border, as an Army Specialist 3rd Class, Company G of the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment. He was a licensed professional civil engineer for his entire career, working on various government contracts both in Ohio and Nevada. Notable employers include Battelle, Raytheon and Holmes & Narver. One of his many contracts included structural design on the Stealth Project. In addition to his government employment, he worked on numerous private design projects through his own engineering office which he maintained up until 2018. Known as Chuck, to his friends and family, he was a true renaissance man, trying anything that came along. He was an avid skier, earned his private pilots' license and enjoyed traveling extensively. He valued time with his family and friends. He will be most remembered for his warm smile, sense of adventure and outgoing demeanor. He was always a gentleman. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3, with services at 2 p.m. Graveside services to follow, all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.