CHARLES JOHNSTON Charles Kenneth "Chuck" Johnston, 64, lost his battle with cancer February 19, 2019. Chuck was born August 19, 1954 in Port Huron, Mich. to Alvina Rose (nee Gentner) Johnston and Charles Keith Johnston. Chuck graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1972 and Ferris State College of Pharmacy in 1977. His passions were hockey, especially watching his beloved Vegas Golden Knights; and golf, having achieved five holes in one. Chuck was preceded in death by his father; and his sister-in-law, Karen (Snider) Johnston. He is survived by his wife, of 35 years, Jane Raymond Johnston (Henderson); and daughter, Logan Johnston (Honolulu). Chuck is also survived by his mother, Alvina Johnston (Port Huron); siblings, John Johnston (Port Huron), Cindy (Neil) Baldwin (Marysville, Mich.); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Chuck's wishes there will be no funeral services. Due to his great love of cats he requested donations to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions https://www.homewardboundcats.org or 702-533-3440. Donations to any local animal rescue or organization to benefit cancer research also welcome.