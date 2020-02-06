|
CHARLES KRAUS Charles "Chuck" Edward Kraus passed away peacefully at home January 11, 2020, in Boulder City. He was born September 28, 1927 in Fargo, ND and grew up working on the family farm in Alice, ND. He joined the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers in 1949 and served in the Korean War. While there he received an Occupational Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal w/7 Bronze Service Stars and a United Nations Service Medal. He was proud to say that he served for 3 years, 3 months and 22 days. Shortly after being discharged he visited family in Billings, MT where he met the love of his life, Darlene, they got married soon after in 1953. He worked at Yellowtail Dam in MT before transferring to Hoover Dam in 1975 and has lived and raised his family in Boulder City ever since. He retired in 1991 and joined the DP Club at the Coffee Cup. He loved woodworking and along with his wife, they made many of the birdhouses seen on Ave. G. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Darlene, their children, Kenneth (Pam) Kraus, Karl (Pat) Kraus, Kathryn (Scott) Kahler and Kraig Kraus, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also by his sister Lois (Erv) Weibolt and her extended family. Memorial mass will be at 12:40 p.m. Fri. Feb. 28, at Saint Andrews Catholic Church followed by internment at the Boulder City Veterans Memorial Cemetery Family and friends may sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com