On Friday, January 24, 2020, Charles (Chuck) Leroy Marsh, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 84. Charles was born on October 6, 1935 in Cement, OK to Lila Battenfield and Cecil Marsh. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma A&M College (now Oklahoma State University) in 1956 and moved to San Diego, CA where he worked as a civilian contractor for the US Navy. In 1964, he married Barbara Louise Worrell, and they had two sons, Dana Lance and Eric Lyle. The family moved to Torrance, CA in 1969, and Charles went to work for Magnavox. In 1977, he received a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California. He retired from Magnavox and moved to Las Vegas in 1998, where he took care of his ailing wife, Barbara, who finally passed away in December of 2009. He married Glenda Oldham on May 21, 2011, and they lived in Las Vegas, and were active members in Canyon Ridge Church until the time of his death.
Charles was a contemplative man with a big brain and a bigger heart. He loved his granddaughter, Lily, and his step-granddaughters, Kira (Rayden)and Makenna. He was a Life Master bridge player, attending many tournaments with his two sons as partners, and an avid solver of crossword puzzles. He lived and died with the Dodgers and the Rams. He was a devoted traveler, having visited all 50 states, and whether it was long road trips with Barbara and the boys, or later long trips and cruises with Glenda, he was never happier than when he was in motion. He was a loving, generous, decent man and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, mother and first wife, Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Marsh, his sons Lance (Sarah), Eric (Ingelise), his brother Wil, stepson KC Hartwick, stepdaughter Stacie (Stan) Standifer. Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00am, at Canyon Ridge Christian Chapel, 6200 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV, Reception to follow immediately. 89130,