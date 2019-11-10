|
|
CHARLES MCCUE LIEBER Charles "Charlie" Lieber, 91, noted advertising and broadcast executive from 1946 to 1989 and original Madison Avenue Ad Man of the '50s and '60s (re HBO TV's "MadMen" Series), died of natural causes October 23, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas. Charlie is survived by his daughter Katie Lieber-Vaporean, son Ron Lieber, grandson Evan Vaporean, son-in-law David Vaporean, daughter-in-law Jeannine Lieber, niece Cindy Lieber, nephews Mark Lieber and Perry Lieber III. Charlie was born in Chicago and eldest son of Perry Lieber, the legendary Hollywood Publicity and Las Vegas Hotel Executive as well as the personal confidant of Howard Hughes. Charlie was a standout high school and college basketball player, swimmer and golfer. He lettered in all three sports at North Hollywood High School and the California State College at Los Angeles. Charlie was a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater. He began his advertising career in Hollywood with the major movie studios of the time and then moved to television broadcast advertising in the early days of network television until his retirement in 1989 after having worked for Storer Broadcasting, CBS Television and 20th Century Fox Television. Charlie is credited with being a leader in making the transition from radio to broadcast television advertising during the early days of TV program syndication. Charlie was an avid golfer and accomplished story-teller with a captivating ability to entertain the listener with stories of the Golden Age of Hollywood and legendary professional golfers with whom he maintained lifelong relationships. At Charlie's behest no services will be held. After cremation Charlie's remains will be interred at the Family Memorial at Palm Mortuary and Cemetery, Las Vegas.