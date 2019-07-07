Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
CHARLES PROHASKA Jr.

CHARLES PROHASKA Jr. Obituary
CHARLES PROHASKA JR Charles Prohaska Jr., age 90, passed away July 3, 2019 in Las Vegas. Charles was born in East St. Louis, IL in January of 1929. He served for the U.S. Army in the Korean war and later, after two years of trade school at Bailey Technical School, he became an electrician foreman for the Clark County School District for 29 years. Charles is survived by his loving wife, of 68 years, Mary Prohaska; as well as his four children, Kenny, Linda, Chris, and Anita; along with his 10 grandchildren; and three great-grand-children. He was also preceding his daughter, Joan. The family of Charles wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Nathan Adelson Hospice for helping us with the transition and wish for anyone willing to send them donations in his honor.
