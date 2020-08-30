CHARLES A. ROBISON Charles "Chuck" Robison 84 years, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas from complications of Melanoma and COPD. Chuck was born December 20, 1935 in Amherst Texas to Chester and Venita Robison. He was raised in Texas and in New Mexico where he attended school, and later was trained as a Meat Cutter / Butcher. Chuck joined the Navy at 18, and served with distinction from 1954 to 1958 aboard the USS St. Paul and Battleship Missouri. In 1957 Chuck married Donna Young and had three children, Debra, Curt, and Carey. In 1958 Chuck relocated to San Diego and there worked as Journeyman Carpenter. Moving his family to Las Vegas in 1962, Chuck's Construction and Business Acumen motivated him to branch out into the Sign and Advertising industry, first working for Donrey Outdoor Advertising. He later opened his own Sign and Advertising Businesses, CAR Displays Inc., later JCS Bench Advertising, and Signs of the Times which he successfully operated for 30 years until he took an early retirement. In 1981 Chuck met Shirley Alexander. They married and had a comfortable life, enjoying Boating and traveling. Chuck was an active and Lifetime member of the Lake Mead Yacht Club from 1981, and in 1988 served as Commodore of the Club. Many will remember Chuck volunteering his time and boat to entertain the Children at Child Haven at a Sunshine Special, and other Community and Charitable events. Finding Retirement and traveling boring, Chuck later went to work at Madam Tussaud's Wax Museum in 2000 where his Outgoing Personality was put to Good use as a Manager, Host and Bartender greeting and serving the many guests and clients visiting this busy Attraction. Here Chuck was a valued Asset, and he worked for another 20 years, until his health declined recently. At Madam Tussaud's Chuck made numerous Friends and touched the Lives of many young people along the way whom he referred to as his Adopted children. Chuck will be remembered for his Wit, Humor, Generosity and Easy-going Personality. Chuck is survived by his Wife Shirley, Daughter Debra Kogler and Michael Kogler, Sons Curt Robison, Carey Robison and Gena Robison, Stepson Todd Alexander; Grandchildren Katie Robison, Jeffrey Reece and Stephanie Reece; Great-Grandchildren Hunter Reece, Alison Reece, Max Kogler and Ellie Kogler, and his many "Adopted Children" from Madam Tussaud's. Special Thanks to Janet Grassman RN at Omni Care Hospice who made his last moments special. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Chuck's memory to Omni Care Hospice 6225 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, Nv. 89118. A celebration of Life will be held at a date to be set. Family, Friends and Acquaintances will be advised and invited. Interment will be at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. On occasion Chuck was heard to remark: "I've had a Hell of a Life." Those who knew Chuck well, would agree. He lived his Life on his own terms. He will be missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store