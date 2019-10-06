|
|
CHARLES TAPP Charles T. Tapp, Jr., 65, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1954, in Miami, to Charles Sr. and Doris Tapp. Charles leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer; his brother, Wayne (Rebecca); sisters, Loretta and Linda; three grand-dogs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel; mother, Doris; and father, Charles. His greatest loves were his daughter and being outdoors hunting, fishing and racing. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sun., Oct. 13, at Palm-Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123.