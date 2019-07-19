Home

CHARLES EILERS
CHARLES THOMAS EILERS Obituary
CHARLES THOMAS EILERS We lost our beloved Papa KT, Charles Thomas Eilers, 64, to cancer Saturday July 15, 2019. It was so fast and devastating it took us all by surprise. He is survived by his wife, Sandra of 27 years; two stepdaughters, Kimberly Scott and Stacy Scott; stepson, Chester Scott; brother, David and Maggie Eilers; nephew, Michael and Jennifer Eilers and their three children; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many treasured friends and family. His passion in life was family first, golf, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and enjoying a day of fishing. Originally from Kentucky, KT has been a Las Vegas resident for almost 40 years and was a bartender at the old Riviera Hotel and Casino for over 36 years. He was such a special man who loved his wife deeply and was always the first to ask "What can I do for you?" He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
