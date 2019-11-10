|
|
Charles T. ("Tom") LeBleu died September 9, 2019 a week after his 90th birthday. Tom, a retired aerospace draftsman and hotel front desk clerk, spent over 40 years in Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by first wife Sharon, second wife Gloria, and two sons Mike and Danny. He is survived by sons, Jeff LeBleu and wife Lynn, Tom Ware and wife Marnie, and Jason Ware, daughter Michele Ware and husband Jawahar, daughter in-law Diane, grandchildren Greg, Courtney, Jason, Chris, Kellen, Michael Christine, Kirin, Maya, and Walker, and great grandson Joseph. Services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Reception to follow. Call (310) 968-5166 for details.