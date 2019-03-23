Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremation & Burial Service
2127 West Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Affordable Cremation & Burial Service
2127 West Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Affordable Cremation & Burial Service
2127 West Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES VAN BUREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES VAN BUREN SR.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHARLES VAN BUREN SR. Obituary
CHARLES VAN BUREN SR. Charles Edward Van Buren Sr., 60, of Las Vegas passed away March 19, 2019. He was born March 11, 1959, in Shreveport, LA, and was a 41-year resident of Nevada. Charles was retired from Goodwill where he worked for 12 years. He was preceded in death by his niece, Kimberly Anne Cheesman. Charles was survived by his son, Charles Edward Van Buren Jr. and daughter, Christina Nicole Van Buren, both of Las Vegas; parents, Charles Van Buren Jr., of Cocoa Beach, FL and mother, Bettie Anderson of Las Vegas; two brothers, David Van Buren of Kalspell, MT, and Karl Van Buren of Las Vegas; two sisters, Lisa Hagewood and Carol Allen, both of Las Vegas. Services will be 2-3 p.m. Sun., March 24, with visitation following, both at Affordable Cremation, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now