CHARLES VAN BUREN SR. Charles Edward Van Buren Sr., 60, of Las Vegas passed away March 19, 2019. He was born March 11, 1959, in Shreveport, LA, and was a 41-year resident of Nevada. Charles was retired from Goodwill where he worked for 12 years. He was preceded in death by his niece, Kimberly Anne Cheesman. Charles was survived by his son, Charles Edward Van Buren Jr. and daughter, Christina Nicole Van Buren, both of Las Vegas; parents, Charles Van Buren Jr., of Cocoa Beach, FL and mother, Bettie Anderson of Las Vegas; two brothers, David Van Buren of Kalspell, MT, and Karl Van Buren of Las Vegas; two sisters, Lisa Hagewood and Carol Allen, both of Las Vegas. Services will be 2-3 p.m. Sun., March 24, with visitation following, both at Affordable Cremation, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102.