Services Palm South Jones Mortuary 1600 South Jones Blvd Las Vegas , NV 89146 (702) 464-8420

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email DR. CHARLES VINNIK On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Dr. Charles Vinnik, world-renowned plastic surgeon, loving husband of 33 years to Nancy Vinnik and father of Opera Singer Suzanne Vinnik, passed away at the age of 82. Dr. Vinnik moved to Las Vegas in 1969 after Nathan Adelson recruited him to open his practice where he became a stalwart of the community involved in the startup of numerous cultural and performing arts organizations as the second plastic surgeon in the Las Vegas Valley. A lifelong lover of classical music and former violinist, Dr. Vinnik was a founding member of the Board of Directors for 25 years of Nevada Dance Theatre (now Nevada Ballet Theatre), Vice-President of the Las Vegas Symphony (now Las Vegas Philharmonic) and President of the Nevada Opera Theatre. He was instrumental in coordinating the efforts of the "Charles Vanda Master Series" and always knew where to take stars like his favorite virtuoso Itzhak Perlman for the ultimate Peking duck dining experience here in town. One of his proudest accomplishments was as the Medical Advisor and Chapter Chairman from 1974-1975 of Nevada March of Dimes. As Chapter Chairman, he established the nation's first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in a community hospital (Sunrise Hospital). Dr. Vinnik was the Honorary Commander of the 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base Medical Services and Hospital and had the opportunity in 2003 to fly in an F-16 jet over the Las Vegas terrain. Since moving to Las Vegas, he was a UNLV booster who loved the Rebels either on the basketball court or football field and could be seen wearing his Runnin' Rebels gear as a proud fan at every game. Dr. Vinnik was certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Charles Vinnik practiced in Las Vegas from 1969-2002. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the American Medical Association. Plastic Surgery organization memberships included: American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The American and International Societies of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, The Lipolysis Society of North America and the Rocky Mountain Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Nationally recognized, Dr. Vinnik's reputation attracted the attention of "ABC Network News", "60 Minutes", "People Magazine, "Today's Health", and the "Phil Donahue Show" amongst others. An article in "Harper's Bazaar", referred to Dr. Vinnik as "one of the nation's experts in breast surgery." His innovative surgical procedures involving breast implants and breast reconstruction have been adopted by plastic surgeons throughout the world. He was a published expert with over thirty scientific papers and courses presented to surgeons globally as well as books on both Anesthesia and Plastic Surgery. As Chairman of the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons Office Surgery Committee, he was responsible for the development of guidelines and standards for performance of surgery in plastic surgeons' office. Dr. Vinnik's own facility was among the first inspected and accredited under the rigid standards of that independent accrediting agency; and served as a model for the facilities of many plastic surgeons worldwide. For 25 years, Dr. Vinnik was a member of the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey, CA. He sailed his 44ft Lancer Motorsailer "Aesthetic I" across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii and then up to Alaska and the entire Pacific Coast. Catalina Island was his home away from home where he enjoyed attending Fish Fries, Commodore Cruises and the camaraderie of his fellow captains. He always said sailing was his therapy as he enjoyed reading and listening to classical music on the open waters. Following his retirement in 2002, Dr. Vinnik became affiliated with UNLV's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute as a Course Coordinator where he made new friends while energizing his mind amongst a community of vibrant lifelong learners. One of Dr. Vinnik's favorite activities were his weekly R.O.D.E.O "Retired Old Docs Eating Out" lunches every Friday at local restaurants. While his accomplishments were impressive, Dr. Vinnik was best known for his vividly colorful and boisterous personality, and his uncanny ability to make friends with people everywhere he went. He will be missed by his family and many friends who loved him dearly. His "Send Off" is on Sunday, June 30th at 4pm; Palm Mortuary (1600 S. Jones Blvd). Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries