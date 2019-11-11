|
|
CHARLES W. MOYER A decorated World War II veteran, Charles W. Moyer passed peacefully at his home in Henderson on November 1, 2019, at the age of 94. He was born February 13, 1925 in Minneapolis. Upon graduating from high school in 1942, Charles was inducted into the U.S. Army, trained with the 42nd Rainbow Division and was then assigned to the 79th Infantry Division. He fought in the D-Day invasion of France on June 6th, 1944, landing with the Allied forces at Utah Beach. Charles was wounded twice, received two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star for Valor as well as the European Theater Medal with five battle stars for major engagements with the German Army in Alsace and Lorraine, France and central and northern Europe. He was seriously wounded crossing the Rhine River. Charles worked for Braniff Airlines for 32 years in Florida, Texas and Nevada. His last assignment was District Sales Manager in Las Vegas. He was a member of the Las Vegas Rotary Club, served four years on the Winchester Town Advisory Board, four years on the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Board and was chairman of the Aviation Committee at the Chamber. He was a member of the Masonic Daylite Lodge in Las Vegas, Zelzah Shrine Temple, Scottish Rite 32nd Degree and member of the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a lifetime member of the . His last employment was working for the State of Nevada as Administrator of Unclaimed Property. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Romayne Johnson Moyer. He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie L. Pasanen of Santa Fe, NM and Laura A. Moyer-Malone of Henderson; and two grandsons, Cody W. Martin of Carrollton, TX and Nicholas I. Malone of Honolulu. Charles will be interred in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. Services are pending. Charles Moyer was dedicated to his family and his country. He will be deeply missed.