CHERRILL MARSDEN Cherrill Marsden, 83 years of age, a 42 year resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. After leaving school she relocated with her mother to Southern California where she met and married the love of her life, Robert Marsden. Several years later they moved to Hawaii and lived there for 12 years before settling in Las Vegas. She was happily married for 64 years, had two sons Ronald and Wesley, two grandchildren John and Jennifer and three great grandchildren Ian, Mia and Emily. She will be greatly missed by all. She will be laid to rest with her mother in the San Fernando Mission Cemetery in California.





