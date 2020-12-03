1/1
CHERRILL MARSDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHERRILL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHERRILL MARSDEN Cherrill Marsden, 83 years of age, a 42 year resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. After leaving school she relocated with her mother to Southern California where she met and married the love of her life, Robert Marsden. Several years later they moved to Hawaii and lived there for 12 years before settling in Las Vegas. She was happily married for 64 years, had two sons Ronald and Wesley, two grandchildren John and Jennifer and three great grandchildren Ian, Mia and Emily. She will be greatly missed by all. She will be laid to rest with her mother in the San Fernando Mission Cemetery in California.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved