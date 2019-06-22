|
Cheryl Ann Iacuaniello (Shank) was born on July 29, 1955 in Modesto, CA; to Walter Shank & Rosemary Cole. She passed away peacefully on the night of June 12th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Cheryl lived in Las Vegas, NV, the majority of her life. She recently shared her 39th wedding anniversary with her husband, Tony; whom she met through the ministry. Her lifetime achievements include: an extensive banking career, degrees in business management & paralegal studies. She was the loving caregiver of her mother Rosemary, a devoted mother to her children and nanny to her grandchildren. Her generosity touched the lives of everyone she met. Her kindness and love was unconditional. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Cheryl is survived by husband, Antonio Iacuaniello II, children: Antonio Iacuaniello III, & Gina Iacuaniello, and honorary daughter; Courtney Iacuaniello & her Grandchildren: grandson: Aiden Thomas, and granddaughters: Storm James & Stevie Marie. Siblings & Spouses: Lynne & Donna Anderson, John & Susan Goulbich, Donald & Debra Shank, and Daniel & Venice Shank. Close Friends: Bonnie Goldstein, Laura Thomsen, Jenny Robelli and Yesenia Melendez; Pet: Tami Precious.