Cheryl Elizabeth Robinson
1956 - 2020
Cheryl Elizabeth Robinson, 63, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. Cheryl waged a long and brave fight against Triple Negative Breast cancer since her initial diagnosis with the disease in 2015. Her initial remission ended with a recurrence in October of 2018.

She was born on November 10, 1956, in Liberty, New York, the daughter of Arnold and Marion Robinson. Cheryl was raised in Grahamsville, New York, surrounded by family and friends. Cheryl was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School in Grahamsville. She is survived by her sister, Lynn, of Las Vegas, Nevada, cousins, Richard (Henderson, NV), Robert (Hurleyville, NY) and Gary Robinson (Washington, DC) and Sandy Valerio (Syracuse, NY). Cheryl was predeceased by her parents.

Cheryl was a respected Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Cheryl received her Nursing Diploma from Albany Medical Center School of Nursing in Albany, NY, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mt. St Mary College in Newburgh, NY. Cheryl earned her Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY. Cheryl most recently practiced with Dr. Mary Kiepert at Tendercare Pediatrics in Las Vegas, and enjoyed a large and loyal following among her patients and colleagues. Cheryl previously practiced at University Medical Center, in both the Pediatric Outpatient Clinic and the Pediatric Emergency room.

Cheryl was an enthusiastic fan of the Vegas Golden Knights. She was an equally passionate runner. Cheryl was a member of the Lululemon Running Group in Las Vegas. She competed in many marathons, and half marathons, including completing the Boston Marathon in 2001.

A celebration of life is anticipated, but not yet scheduled. Cheryl has asked that donations be made in her honor to Time and the Valleys Museum, PO Box 254, Grahamsville, NY 12740. Donations can be made online at www.timeandthevalleysmuseum.org.

Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 11, 2020.
