|
|
Cheryl Indorf DeBoom was born in Camp Blanding, Florida on May 4, 1945 and passed away on February 9, 2020. Cheryl left to be with her husband of 52 years, R. David DeBoom, who passed just five days earlier. She told her daughter that Dave had called out to her after he had passed; the family is comforted that Cheryl and Dave are together again. The couple met when they were students at Eastern Michigan University after being set up on a blind date as a joke. Their friends thought that the gregarious Cheryl and soft-spoken Dave would be an unlikely match. Cheryl earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Eastern Michigan University. Cheryl and Dave married in 1967 and lived in Holly, Michigan before moving to Mesa, Arizona in 1980. Cheryl worked as an accountant and was a strong-minded career woman--an impressive feat in the 70s and 80s. She's best remembered for her sharp sense of humor and strong will. Cheryl and Dave spent their final years in Henderson, Nevada, near daughters, Christina (Darrell) Richards and Caryn (Hector) Villa and four grandchildren, Allison and David Richards and Andrew and Travis Villa. Cheryl is also survived by sisters Cindy (John) Covell and Cathy (Mark) Tuttle. She is predeceased by her husband Dave, parents Charles "Ed" and Florence Indorf and sister Mary Beth O'Toole. Please donate to The Shade Tree shelter of Las Vegas in her honor. Services are pending.