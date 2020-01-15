|
|
CHERYL JEAN JONES February 19, 1947-January 4, 2020 Cheryl Jean Jones, 72, of Green Valley Henderson passed away in her sleep on January 4, 2020. If she had to go, this was such a peaceful way for her to leave us. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dick Jones; two Sons, Douglas of Warsaw, IN and Donald of Naperville, IL; as well as one Sister, Linda of Woodridge, IL. Cheryl was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Lou Lange of Chicago. Cheryl grew up in Chicago where she attended Luther South High School. She then attended Valparaiso University in Indiana where she met her husband Dick. They later moved to Warsaw, IN where they raised their children and lived for 27 years. In honor of Cheryl Jones any memorial contributions should be directed to: Green Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1799 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074.