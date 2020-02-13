|
CHERYL RICHARDS Cheryl Lee Richards, 56, was born June 23, 1963 in Las Vegas, and was a lifelong resident. She passed away February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Richards. She is survived by her mother, Brenda Richards; sister, Kimberly Clark; her dog, Shirah; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135. Burial to follow at Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Cheryl will be deeply missed by her family and friends.