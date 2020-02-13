Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5830 Mesa Park Dr
Las Vegas, NV
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL RICHARDS


1963 - 2020
CHERYL RICHARDS Obituary
CHERYL RICHARDS Cheryl Lee Richards, 56, was born June 23, 1963 in Las Vegas, and was a lifelong resident. She passed away February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Richards. She is survived by her mother, Brenda Richards; sister, Kimberly Clark; her dog, Shirah; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Feb. 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135. Burial to follow at Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Cheryl will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
