CHESTER SOBERINSKY
1940 - 2020
CHESTER SOBERINSKY Chester Soberinsky, 96, A retired World War II Navy veteran (1940-1960), of Las Vegas passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. A resident of Las Vegas since 1964, he worked at the Nevada Test Site as an engineer and a bell captain at the Landmark and Desert Inn hotels before retiring to spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 60 years; his three children, Jessica Soberinsky of Las Vegas, Victoria Napier of Washington, D. C., Charles Soberinsky (Nancy Boulton) of Las Vegas, and his 8 Grand Children - Faith, Roger, Elliott, Heather, Madeline, Sophia, Jackson, and Hannah. The family will hold a private service.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
