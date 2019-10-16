Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
CHONG MAGAHAN
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Drive
Boulder City, NV
CHONG CHA YI MAGAHAN


1951 - 2019
CHONG CHA YI MAGAHAN Obituary
CHONG CHA YI MAGAHAN Chong Cha Yi Magahan, 68, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. She was born in Seoul South Korea August 1, 1951 to unkown parents and raised in an orphanage. Chong met and married her U.S. Army husband Sam Hawkins. They settled in Las Vegas in 1980 and divorced in 1986. Chong met and married Robert Magahan on June 26, 1988. She is survived by Husband, of 31 years, Robert; Son, Willy Hawkins, Enterprise, AL; Daughter, Lisa Hawkins Tirri, Las Vegas; Stepdaughter, Lisa Magahan, Brooklyn NY; Stepson, David Magahan, Enterprise AL; and numerus grandchildren and step-grandchildren who all called her Grandma Chong. Chong worked as a house maid at the former Sundance Hotel (now The "D") and then as a Bus person at the El Cortez Hotel, Gold Coast and the Yellow Rose Cafe, Texas Station. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially her close friends, Chong Valerino, Chong Moore and Norma Lingle. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 22, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Burial will be at 8 a.m. Wed., Oct 23, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NC 89005.
