Chris R. Klineburger, 92, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away January 8th, 2020 Las Vegas, NV. Chris was born in Bisbee, AZ on November 3rd, 1927.
Chris Klineburger, former world-renowned taxidermist, a founding member of Safari Club International and pioneer in opening up hunting opportunities in several countries and remote areas of the world.
His contribution to wildlife conservation and hunting achievements were recognized through the many awards and honors he received, including being inducted into the SCI Hunting Hall of Fame.
He chronicled his adventurous life in his autobiography "Gamemasters of the World," a large volume with 300,00 words and 660 photos.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Mathis Klineburger and his son, Kent Klineburger of North Bend, WA.
A celebration of life will be held at the Masonic Temple in Las Vegas, NV. Date and time to be determined.