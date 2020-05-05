CHRISTIANE POTTIER On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Christiane Louisette Pottier, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 95. Christiane was born in Paris, France, on December 6, 1924. In 1952 she immigrated to America and arrived at Ellis Island, New York. Six years later, she became an American citizen. She has been a Las Vegas resident for 62 years. Christiane was preceded in death by her father, Roger, her stepfather Gaston, her mother, Adolphine and her brother, Roger. She is survived by her daughters; Chantal and Monique, grandchildren; Brandon and Briana, and five great grandchildren; Alize, Kiowa, Dyani, Hunter and Riley. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyne; brother in law, Jean; two nephews and a great niece. Christiane will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 6th. Services will be private.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store