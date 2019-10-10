|
CHRISTINA LEIGH BURNSIDE Christina Leigh Burnside, 50, of Las Vegas, passed away Oct. 5, 2019. She was born March 4, 1969, in Los Angeles to Timothy F. Burnside and Maria (nee) Manrique. Christina attended Pasadena City College and was a member of the Tournament of Roses Band. She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy Burnside; uncle, John Manrique; and stepfather, C. Dennis Afdahl. Christina is survived by her daughter, Ashleigh (Tritch) Cain; four brothers, Robert, Samuel, Maxio and Jacob; mother, Maria; two grandsons, Tiberius and Kingsley; former husband, Glenn Tritch; and five cousins. No services are scheduled.