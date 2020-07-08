1/
CHRISTINE FULLILOVE TRINER
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHRISTINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTINE FULLILOVE TRINER Mrs. Triner died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Terrace at Priceville. She was born January 1, 1923, in Morgan County to William Freeman Fullilove and Luvenia Addeline Williams Fullilove. She was an Owner and Manager of Help You Save Real Estate in Las Vegas, prior to retiring. Being the social person she was, she loved Las Vegas. She enjoyed painting and playing the organ and was a member of the Eastern Star. Preceding her in death were her husband: Allan Triner, her parents, a brother: Ludwell Nathaniel Fullilove, and three sisters: Arrie Frances Parrish, Mamie Ruth Sherrill and Charlotte "Bonnie" Hassell. Survivors include: Niece and Caregiver - Mary Ann Collum and a host of other nieces and nephews. A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Christine Triner, 97, will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Center Grove Cemetery in Cullman with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Center Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved