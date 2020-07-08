CHRISTINE FULLILOVE TRINER Mrs. Triner died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Terrace at Priceville. She was born January 1, 1923, in Morgan County to William Freeman Fullilove and Luvenia Addeline Williams Fullilove. She was an Owner and Manager of Help You Save Real Estate in Las Vegas, prior to retiring. Being the social person she was, she loved Las Vegas. She enjoyed painting and playing the organ and was a member of the Eastern Star. Preceding her in death were her husband: Allan Triner, her parents, a brother: Ludwell Nathaniel Fullilove, and three sisters: Arrie Frances Parrish, Mamie Ruth Sherrill and Charlotte "Bonnie" Hassell. Survivors include: Niece and Caregiver - Mary Ann Collum and a host of other nieces and nephews. A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Christine Triner, 97, will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Center Grove Cemetery in Cullman with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.





