CHRISTINE STUTZ Christine M. Stutz, age 83, of Las Vegas, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's, finally went home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ on June 11, 2019. She is survived by her children, William Nutton (Denise), Douglas Nutton (Patty) and Shelby Keefer; grandson, Brandon Nutton; brother, Russell Stutz (Mary Jane) and sister, Loann Drake. Christine loved the Lord, her family and her Mary Kay Cosmetics friends. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Please email [email protected] for more information.