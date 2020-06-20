CHRISTOPHER PORT SR Christopher Scott Port Sr, 52, of Henderson Nevada, passed away on May 31st, 2020 at his home on a Sunday. He was born on July 26th, 1967 to Linda and Richard Port. He was a graduate at Basic High School. He worked as an electrician, a construction worker, and a landscaper at Peabody Construction, displaying a brilliant knack for problem solving, organizing, and teamwork. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: sharing humor with his family and random people, teaching life's most meaningful wisdoms, sharing creativity, exploring the desert, collecting trinkets, and loving music. Chris had an uncanny ability to reach out to people in a deep and positive way. He was an avid traveler and nature-lover. He was genuine and his laughter filled the whole room. He is survived by his parents: Linda and Richard Port, his siblings: Jeffery Port and Jaime Petersen, his children: Christopher Port ll, Chelsie Port, and Cassidy Port, his grandchildren: Kaden Port and Christopher Port lll, his nephew: Brandon Port, brother-in-law: Darren Petersen, best friend's: Robert Delkener and Josh Grant, and his many extended family and friends. For those who would like to carry on Chris's love for the earth and his dream of protecting "mother Earth", please donate to the Nature Conservancy at https://www.nature.org/en-us/. Special thank you from the Port family to the loving staff at Palm Mortuary, Tory L Cooper, and Pastor Mike from Central Christian Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.