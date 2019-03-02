Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
CHRISTOPHER THERMINY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Drive
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER THERMINY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER THERMINY


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
CHRISTOPHER THERMINY Obituary
CHRISTOPHER THERMINY Christopher Paul Therminy of Las Vegas, passed away February 24, 2019. He was born January 2, 1958, to Wilma and Charles Therminy. He was retired from Nevada Power after many years of service. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosanna; his brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tue., March 5, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Burial ceremony will be at 10:40 a.m. Wed., March 6, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Christopher will always be in our memories and our hearts, his soul will be reunited with his passed loved ones. God Bless.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now