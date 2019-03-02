|
CHRISTOPHER THERMINY Christopher Paul Therminy of Las Vegas, passed away February 24, 2019. He was born January 2, 1958, to Wilma and Charles Therminy. He was retired from Nevada Power after many years of service. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosanna; his brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tue., March 5, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Burial ceremony will be at 10:40 a.m. Wed., March 6, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Christopher will always be in our memories and our hearts, his soul will be reunited with his passed loved ones. God Bless.