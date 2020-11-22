Christy M. Sibley 76, of Las Vegas passed away on October 29, 2020. Christy was born June 5, 1944 in Hollywood, CA. She moved to Las Vegas in 1953 and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1962. After graduation she attended college in Los Angeles to become a dental assistant. After working for a short time in Los Angeles, she moved back to Las Vegas where she also worked as a dental assistant. In 1967 she was hired as a PBX operator at The Dunes Hotel & Country Club. Christy worked at The Dunes as a operator and then Telecommunications manager until it's closing in 1993. She loved her job at The Dunes and the people she worked with. She then went to work at The Fitzgerald, now The D, from 1993 as a PBX supervisor until she retired in 2013.



Christy was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Noreene Walker. She is survived by her daughter Traci Sibley Wagner and husband Roger, grandson Cameron Gatter, sister Bobette Snider, nephews Robert & Dennis (Julie) Snider, and her beloved furbaby Lambchop. Christy loved to bowl, play pool, card's, loved all genre's of music and animals.



As per Christy's request there will be no services.



