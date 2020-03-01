Home

Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Sun City Community Church
8560 Del Webb Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
More Obituaries for CINNAMON OSBORNE
CINNAMON LEA OSBORNE


1968 - 2020
CINNAMON LEA OSBORNE Obituary
CINNAMON LEA OSBORNE Cinnamon Lea Osborne was born in Bossier City, LA on December 28, 1968. She passed unexpectedly, on January 26, 2020 at her home in Niceville, Fl. at the age of 51. She brightened any room with her beautiful smile and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Donovan Osborne, daughter, Amanda Teasley, and grandchildren, Tori and Alex Teasley Groleau. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on March 6, 2020 at Sun City Community Church 8560 Del Webb Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89134.
