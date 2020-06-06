Civita Simonelli
Civita Antoinette Simonelli, 80 years old, born in Brooklyn NY, passed away on 5/20/20, surrounded by her family in Henderson, NV. A strong Italian rooted family woman, she leaves behind her loving Husband of 58 years Anthony Simonelli 82, Daughter Terri-Ann Simonelli 49, Son Anthony Simonelli Jr 53, and her only Grandchild Mia Antoinette Simonelli 2 years old. She worked for MetLife in NY and as a Sales Associate for Wholesale Photo in NJ prior to moving to Henderson where she opted to retire and enjoy the remainder of her life with family and close friends. Services will be private. at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Service
10:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
