CLAIR M. WORTHEN
1931 - 2020
CLAIR M WORTHEN Clarence (Clair) Worthen, 88, of Henderson, passed away September 24, 2020, at his little piece of paradise in Parowan, UT. He was born Nov. 8, 1931, in St. George, UT. His legacy lives on through his children Bill & Carole Worthen, Bonnie & Rick Stratton, Brenda & Tom Toia; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; sisters, Leola Henrie, Carlita Wilcox and Sheila Mohler. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ema Gaye, his parents William & Mary Worthen, sister Isabel, brother Dick and grandson Travis. He loved his family and his place in Parowan where so many special family gatherings took place. Clair had a strong work ethic, was full of wisdom and was always willing to offer his well thought out solutions. Dad, Grandpa & GPA's mentorship and love will be greatly missed by all who have been loved, taught and influenced by him. Viewing will be 10-11:15 a.m. Sat, Oct. 10, with services following at 11:30, both at the Burkholder Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1002 Burkholder Blvd., Henderson, NV 89015. Internment immediately following at Palm Mortuary, Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
