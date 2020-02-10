Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE TOBMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE TOBMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAIRE TOBMAN Obituary
CLAIRE TOBMAN Claire Tobman, 84, of Las Vegas, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Sidney and Mollie Maged; her husband Milton Tobman; daughter Terri Tobman. She is survived by her son Scott Tobman and daughter Randi Tobman; brother Norman (Irma) Maged; sister-in-law, Helen Kruskal; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be at 12 pm and Funeral Service at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 11 at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Committal Service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLAIRE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -