CLAIRE TOBMAN Claire Tobman, 84, of Las Vegas, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Sidney and Mollie Maged; her husband Milton Tobman; daughter Terri Tobman. She is survived by her son Scott Tobman and daughter Randi Tobman; brother Norman (Irma) Maged; sister-in-law, Helen Kruskal; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be at 12 pm and Funeral Service at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 11 at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Committal Service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .