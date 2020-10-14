1/
Clare Elizabeth Dye
1937-2020
Clare Elizabeth Dye, 83, was born on April 18, 1937 in Litchfield IL, and died on October 10, 2020, in Las Vegas NV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dye. She is survived by three children: Anne (Gary), Kathleen, and Stephen (Laura); two grandchildren, Ian (Tricia) and Quinn; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Elizabeth. She loved cats and faithfully fed them for 35 years at Bob Baskin Park and in her neighborhood, and she was a devout member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church since 1966. Services pending when it is safe to have a larger gathering. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal organization, Project 150, or St. Francis de Sales Parish. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
