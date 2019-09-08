|
CLARK G. HOFFMAN Clark Gilchrist Hoffman, age 84, passed away August 30, 2019 in Las Vegas. Clark was born on March 11, 1935 in Ogden, UT, to Henry Christian Hoffman and Edna Olive Gilchrist. In 1944 his family moved to Las Vegas. After graduating from Las Vegas High School in 1953, he attended BYU and UC Davis, receiving a degree in Agronomy. He served a mission to Mexico for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and afterwards fulfilled a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. Clark decided to pursue a career in medicine and after graduating from the University of Washington Medical School, he enjoyed a long career as an army physician. After retiring from the army, Clark continued practicing medicine as a temp physician until the age of 80. Clark married Graciela Bernard in 1961 and had four children. They divorced and later he married Mary Jane Arnold. She passed away March 2013. In November 2018, Clark married his high school sweetheart, Alice Thiriot. Clark is survived by his wife, Alice Hoffman; sister, Cheryl Purdue; daughters, Grace Andrews, Ann Hoffman and Tina Hoffman; son, Clark Hoffman; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many more wonderful family members. A viewing will be held from 2:30-3:45 pm Thu., Sep 12, with funeral following at 4:00 pm, both at Hillpointe LDS chapel, 9011 Hillpointe Rd, Las Vegas, NV. Interment will be on Fri., Sep 13 at 10:40 am at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Please do a kind deed for someone in remembrance of Clark G. Hoffman.