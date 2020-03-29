|
CLARK JOHN TRAPP Clark John Trapp, age 81, passed away March 18, 2020 at home with his family by his side in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Chicago, IL to John and Dorothy Trapp; who preceded him in death, along with his sister Donna Mae and brother Robert Trapp. Clark attended Schurz High School in Chicago, IL and graduated in 1957, and went on to attend Blackburn College, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in 1961. Clark began his career as a Federal Investigator in 1961 and went on to become Chief of Investigations in Chicago. Job assignments took him to Indianapolis, IN, Alameda, CA and Washington D.C. In 1996, he transitioned to become a Business Director for U.S. Investigations Services and relocated to San Francisco, CA. In 2003, after 42 years of service and support to the federal government, Clark retired and relocated to Las Vegas, NV. Since that time, Clark has served as an ordained Elder of Grace Presbyterian Church. He was blessed with a lovely voice and he and his wife sang with many choirs over the years. His most cherished experiences included participating in choir trips that took him to sing in historical churches in Norway, Denmark and Germany. Clark is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ann "Toni" Trapp, sister Pamela (John) Goodemote, devoted son John (Jeannie) Trapp, loving daughters Nancy (Ryan) Quinn, Kimberley Trapp, Leslie (Jason) Coombs, Karen Desorcy and Linda. Also mourning his death are sister-in-law, Georgi (Dan) Hooks and niece Jennifer (Lou) Addante, who showered him with love and support during his long illness; as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also leaves his cherished Yorkies, Sherlock and Watson, who brought him joy every day. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Grace Presbyterian Church in Las Vegas for this kind and beloved man. His family appreciates all of the love and support that has been given to them during this difficult time. Please keep Clark in your hearts and in your prayers. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the church in lieu of flowers.