|
|
CLAUDE HUGH NORDHILL Captain Claude H. "Lefty" Nordhill, U.S. Navy (ret)was born April 14, 1930 in Spokane, WA and passed away March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas. He played basketball and baseball at Willamette University prior to entering the US Navy in 1952 as an Aviation Cadet. Over his 30-year career he amassed over 7,000 flight hours, served as a patrol plane commander, flight instructor, saw combat in Vietnam, for which his squadron earned the Presidential Unit Citation, and flew the ski equipped C-130 in Antarctica. He commanded the Navy's Antarctic squadron, VXE-6, and the Naval Support Force Antarctica, Task Force 199. Mount Nordhill, on the Antarctic Peninsula, is named in his honor. Other assignments included USS Ranger, Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Naval War College as a Professor of Strategy and Policy, and Commander in Chief Pacific. Upon retirement in 1981, he taught and coached at Lutheran High School in La Verne, CA. He had a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Washington and a Master's degree in International Affairs from George Washington University. He moved to Las Vegas in 1993. He enjoyed golfing in the Men's Golf Club in Sun City Summerlin and was a board member and president of the Nevada State Seniors Golf Club. His wife preceded him in death. He shared his later years with his companion, Charlotte, who made him feel like the luckiest man in the world. He is survived by his son Jim Nordhill, daughter-in-law Alisa, and grandchildren Clay, Adrienne, Matthew, and Lance.