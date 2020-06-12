Claude J. Short (Jim), 76, of N. Las Vegas, passed away Jun 8, with his family at their home in Lake Oswego, OR.



Jim was born in a coal camp in McDowell County, WV on Oct 13, 1943. He was the 8th of 10 children, and worked in coal mines as a young man. He enlisted in the Army at age 16, later re-enlisting in the Air Force and retiring as a Master Sgt with 20 years of service. Jim was stationed in Germany, Spain, Korea, and served during wartime in Vietnam. He worked in communications and air traffic control. Following his military service, he worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and retired with 20 years of service. He met his loving wife, Della, when stationed in Ohio, and they were married 44 years until her passing in 2014. Jim was a proud husband, father, brother, and grandfather, and loved playing BINGO, and watching golf and old westerns.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Caleb and Fronia (Bradford) Short; three brothers Ken, Earl, and Jack Short; and sister Janice Short.



Jim is survived by daughters Monica Houghton and Stacy Short, and son James Short; grandchildren Ashley Mistriel, Joseph and Sarah Houghton, Miles and Owen Goleno, and Clementine and Juliet Short; brother Richard Short; and sisters Faye and Jeanette Thornsbury, and Jenelle and Linda Roberts.



No services scheduled.



