Clay Nathan Frable, age 19, was born October 5, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV to Kanesha and Tommy Frable. He left this world on September 28, 2020, just days shy of his 20th birthday in Eddyville, IA.



Clay graduated from Palo Verde High School in 2019. He had a love for music which lead to his dream of becoming a Rapper. Music kept his mind buzzing with ideas. Whether it was creating his own or discovering underground artists, his passion was evident in everything he did.



Not only did Clay have an incredible mind, he also had an incredible heart. His short journey through life would allow him to touch the hearts of many. Clay will forever be missed by all that knew and loved him. Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2:00 PM, 5889 Temple Ridge Court, Las Vegas, NV, 89149,



