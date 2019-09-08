Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
CLAYTON REID "BUD" STEPHEN


1941 - 2019
CLAYTON REID "BUD" STEPHEN 1941 2019 Bud passed away peacefully at 77 years-old. He was dearly loved by his wife Anne; sons, Dan and Tim; daughters-in-law, Kim and Kelly; grandchildren, Joshua, Haley, and Scott; great-grandchildren, Kailah and Lily; and nieces and nephews. As a passionate educator of high school and Community Theater, science and mathematics for more than 30 years, he is also survived by thousands of Las Vegas students. Bud was born in Cleveland, and moved to Las Vegas in 1968 as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. After an 11-year stint in the Air Force, Bud obtained undergraduate degrees in Education and Speech/Theater Arts as well as a graduate degree in Theater Arts from UNLV. As a Renaissance man with varied interests, Bud always approached every topic, skill, or experience with passion. He was an accomplished pianist and loved traveling, sailing, reading, golfing, music, theater and bowling. Further, he mastered crossword and Sudoku puzzles, enjoyed watching his beloved Dodgers, and spending time with his family, friends and pets. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Wed., Sept. 11, with services following. Additional visitation with military honors will be 10-11 a.m. Thu., Sept. 12, all at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.
